Hope Biosciences Research Foundation Gala

Hope Biosciences Research Foundation will celebrate breakthroughs, collaborations, and lives transformed through leading edge scientific research during their inaugural Gala.

Co-chairs Jessica Rossman and Gordon Bethune will join HBRF Co-founders Donna and Daniel Chang and Host Committee Co-chairs Donae, Bella and Rob Chramosta in welcoming guests, supporters and patients to an evening spotlighting the Compassionate Use program, which makes therapies available to people living with severe illness, multiple conditions, or considerations that otherwise exclude them from conventional clinical research.

The evening will include a silent auction led by Auction Chair Cathy Jackson, live auction conducted by Johnny Bravo Entertainment, and more.

Proceeds support ongoing research and FDA-authorized clinical trials in promising regenerative technologies, including globe-leading work in adult cell therapy. HBRF focuses on areas of unmet need in our shared community, primarily in disease and injury states commonly considered “incurable,” such as Parkinson’s Disease, multiple sclerosis, lupus, spinal cord injury, and others.