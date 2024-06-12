Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents "Texas Creatives" opening reception

Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents "Texas Creatives," a group exhibition that showcases work by 25 noteworthy creatives from across the state.

The exhibition will highlight the unique perspectives of the gallery’s Texas-based artists, many who are influenced by the state’s distinct regional identity in addition to its diverse cultural heritage and landscape. The exhibition also serves as a complement to CASETA (Center for the Advancement and Study of Early Texas Art), whose mission is to promote the preservation, study and appreciation of Texas visual arts and its history.

Featured artists will include Julie Brook Alexander, Lydia Bodnar-Balahutrak, Sandi Seltzer Bryant, Angel Castelán, Marcos Hernández Chávez, Sunni Forcier, Mayuko Ono Gray, Leamon Green, Mark Greenwalt, Clara Hoag, Ann Johnson, Ronald L. Jones, Robert Kinsell, Edward Lane McCartney, Lorena Morales, Catherine Asher Morgan, Richard Neidhardt, Kermit Oliver, Kingsley Onyeiwu, Angelica Raquel, John Mark Sager, Ward Sanders, Masaru Takiguchi, Prince Varughese Thomas, and Deasa Turner.

The exhibition will remain on display through August 10.