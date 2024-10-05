Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents Charlotte Cosgrove: "Predicaments" opening reception

Image courtesy of Charlotte Cosgrove

Hooks-Epstein Galleries will present "Predicaments," an exhibition of work by Houston-based artist, Charlotte Cosgrove.

The intricate, compact drawings by Cosgrove in "Predicaments" explore situations, crises, experiences and tragic events that may be emotionally or psychologically charged. The imagery depicts daily occurrences or worldly happenings that have an undercurrent of discomfort, alarm or danger beneath their simplistic façades.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 20.

WHEN

WHERE

Hooks Epstein Galleries
2631 Colquitt St, Houston, TX 77098, USA
http://www.hooksepsteingalleries.com/predicaments

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

