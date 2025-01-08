Hooks-Epstein Galleries presents Basia Hawicz: "Traditions Transformed" opening reception

Hooks-Epstein Galleries will present “Traditions Transformed,” an exhibition of mixed media works by Houston-based artist Basia Hawicz.

In her work, Hawicz delves into two established forms of traditional craft, aiming to redefine and elevate expectations. She recognizes the unique beauty possessed by the unadorned egg, which has long served as a canvas for artistic expression across various cultures.

Her background includes a deep appreciation for the Slavic folk art of Pisanki, also known as egg artistry. She endeavors to transcend the traditional surface of the shell, infusing it with narratives and miniature dioramas. Each of Hawicz’s egg creations features a distinct cast of characters, themes, and emotions represented through texture, structure, and color.

In addition to egg artistry, Hawicz appreciates the magic of masks. Through this craft, she is able to personify unique individuals and personalities. With each composition, Hawicz contemplates shape, expression, and emotion, and she rearranges materials until a cohesive personality emerges. She often studies masks of indigenous cultures, as well as masks significant in pop culture, to learn the art of facial expression and costumery as part of her design process. Hawicz is driven to explore, manipulate, and advance the visuals in her experience.

The exhibition will remain on display through February 15.