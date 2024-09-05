Holocaust Museum Houston presents Latinx Heritage Month – Day of Action

Holocaust Museum Houston will host their inaugural Latinx Heritage Month – Day of Action event. As a free day for families and community members, the event celebrates Latinx Heritage Month by uplifting the history, narratives, and culture of Houston’s Latinx community.

The event will feature information about local community organizations serving the Latinx community, bilingual (English/Spanish) tours, family activities, a film screening of Dolores, and panel discussions around issues impacting the Latinx community. Throughout the day of action event, community members will learn more about HMH’s Latinx Initiatives Program which provides year-round education programs, public programs, exhibits, Spanish outreach, and community partnerships dedicated to serving Houston’s Latinx community.