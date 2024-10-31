Holocaust Museum Houston presents Family Treasures Lost and Found

Holocaust Museum Houston will present a free screening of the documentary Family Treasures Lost and Found, in which journalist Karen A. Frenkel channels the driving force of discovery to investigate her parents’ unspoken WWII stories. Her research leads her to astonishing revelations of her family’s journeys through Europe, Cuba, Mexico, and New York, and sheds light on the hidden truths surrounding the tragic losses experienced by several of her family members.

Through the act of documenting their histories, these relatives cease to be mere names when their stories are fully uncovered. These riveting stories of survival, luck, and loss have the power to captivate viewers of all generations and serve as an inspiration for many to delve into their own family histories.