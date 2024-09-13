Holocaust Museum Houston presents 2024 Ruth Vinn Hendler Lack Lecture with Walter Ulrich of Medical Bridges

Holocaust Museum Houston presents the 2024 Ruth Vinn Hendler Lack Lecture with Walter Ulrich, President & CEO of the nonprofit organization Medical Bridges. Medical Bridges is a leader in global health equity and a life-changing and lifesaving nonprofit serving the global poor by providing needed medical supplies and equipment to clinics and hospitals.

Ulrich will share how organizations like Medical Bridges serve as a quintessential part of ensuring the protection of human rights around the globe by supplying badly needed medical supplies to those who need them most, and by creating stability and opportunities for peaceful and democratic societies to flourish. Everyone benefits by ensuring that access to quality medical supplies remains open to all.