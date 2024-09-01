Hermann Park Conservancy presents Run in the Park

At Hermann Park Conservancy’s Run in the Park, participants will be able to run – or walk – to support the conservation efforts of the Conservancy. All proceeds from Run in the Park go towards the crucial work needed to maintain Hermann Park and its trail system.

With 5K and 10K routes, as well as a 1K kids’ route for the in-person event, exercise enthusiasts of all ages and abilities can explore the Park and enjoy shaded trails. The event starts and ends at the Molly Ann Smith Plaza, near the Jones Reflection Pool, and includes a post-run party with food, drinks, music, and more.

The Conservancy is also offering an at-home, virtual option. People can support Hermann Park at their own pace, from the comfort of their own neighborhoods. Virtual registrants will still get the exclusive Run in the Park t-shirt and access to an online leaderboard.