Hermann Park Conservancy presents Park to Port Bike Ride

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Voltz Photography

Hermann Park Conservancy's 10th annual Park to Port Bike Ride is a 20-mile round-trip bike ride that takes cyclists from Hermann Park’s Bayou Parkland along the Bayou Greenway trail all the way to Mason Park, near the Port of Houston. There will be a post-ride party under the Bill Coats Bridge.

Park to Port is open to riders of all skill levels and is not a race. Participation in Park to Port supports Hermann Park Conservancy and its stewardship efforts for Hermann Park, one of Houston’s most beloved parks, while promoting the ever-growing Bayou Greenway trail system.

Hermann Park Conservancy's 10th annual Park to Port Bike Ride is a 20-mile round-trip bike ride that takes cyclists from Hermann Park’s Bayou Parkland along the Bayou Greenway trail all the way to Mason Park, near the Port of Houston. There will be a post-ride party under the Bill Coats Bridge.

Park to Port is open to riders of all skill levels and is not a race. Participation in Park to Port supports Hermann Park Conservancy and its stewardship efforts for Hermann Park, one of Houston’s most beloved parks, while promoting the ever-growing Bayou Greenway trail system.

WHEN

WHERE

Bayou Parkland
6532 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77021, USA
https://www.hermannpark.org/calendar/park-to-port-bike-ride/

TICKET INFO

$40-$45

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.