At the 20th annual H-E-B Wine Walk at Market Street, foodies, wine enthusiasts, and Wine & Food Week fans can sip and stroll their way down Market Street all while supporting worthwhile charity organizations like New Danville, The Woodlands Waterway Arts Council, and Montgomery County Food Bank.

The event will cover three blocks of Market Street and will be packed with a cornucopia of culinary creations, wine displays with industry experts, craft beers, live music, and wine experiences. More than 50 wine tasting tents, 40+ craft beer selections and dozens of culinary offerings from area restaurants, chefs and caterers will be featured. Tasting stations will offer choices from 250+ beverages.

