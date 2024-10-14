H-E-B presents Live at Live Oak

Live at Live Oak, presented by H-E-B, continues its concert series in October with a celebration of Diwali, featuring Hamza Amir and Live Band.

Set under the twinkling lights of Live Oak Court at the Clay Family Eastern Glades, the concert will bring music, dance, and joy together under the stars to celebrate the unique cultural tradition. Guests can enjoy live music, children’s activities, and more.

There will be complimentary treats, available on a first-come, first-served basis. Complimentary soft drinks and bottled water will also be available. Guests can also snag giveaways while supplies last, as well as other surprises.