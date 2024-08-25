Gallery Sonja Roesch presents Mokha Laget: "Inclinations" opening reception

eventdetail
Image courtesy of Mokha Laget

Gallery Sonja Roesch will present "Inclinations," the fifth solo exhibition of recent works by Mokha Laget.

Renowned for her signature shaped canvas paintings, Laget continues to explore hypothetical space and light through large, colorful geometric abstractions. Her complex arrangements of angled planes create perspectives that extend beyond the canvas into the gallery's architecture. Laget's works balance precision and ambiguity, challenging perception with spatial illusions that blur reality.

The exhibition will remain on display through October 26.

WHEN

WHERE

Gallery Sonja Roesch
2309 Caroline St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://www.gallerysonjaroesch.com/mokha-laget

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.