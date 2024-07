Galaxy Station: The Portal Awakens will feature performances by over 20 electronic music artists, including Markus Schulz, Nifra, BT, Ian Bluestone, Gabriel & Dresden, Billy Gillies, Simon Patterson, John 00 Fleming, Adina Butar, and more.

Galaxy Station: The Portal Awakens will feature performances by over 20 electronic music artists, including Markus Schulz, Nifra, BT, Ian Bluestone, Gabriel & Dresden, Billy Gillies, Simon Patterson, John 00 Fleming, Adina Butar, and more.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.