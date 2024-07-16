Fundación Latinoamerican de Acción Social presents Calavera con Calavera

FLAS and and the organization Índigo (Indigo Theater Group) return to celebrate “Calavera con Calavera” (Skulls), on its 11th anniversary to celebrate Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead).



“Calavera con Calavera” is an original piece written by Indigo’s President, Eddie Gonzalez, dwelling on the lives of The Burgos Family during their Day of the Dead annual tradition celebration at the Hacienda Calvario. Where do we go after we die? That is the question each character asks; it’s a story between life and death.

“Calavera con Calavera” (Skulls) brings the richness of the traditional Mexican songs, Folkloric dances, Aztec rituals, and plenty of surprises to solemnize this musical.

This performance is in Spanish with English subtitles.