Friendswood Contemporary Ballet presents The Little Mermaid
Photo courtesy of Friendswood Contemporary Ballet
Dive into an underwater adventure with the Friendswood Contemporary Ballet's production of The Little Mermaid. Ariel, a curious young mermaid, embarks on a journey filled with wonder, friendship, and the discovery of true love.
