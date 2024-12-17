Friendswood Contemporary Ballet presents The Little Mermaid

Dive into an underwater adventure with the Friendswood Contemporary Ballet's production of The Little Mermaid. Ariel, a curious young mermaid, embarks on a journey filled with wonder, friendship, and the discovery of true love.

Dive into an underwater adventure with the Friendswood Contemporary Ballet's production of The Little Mermaid. Ariel, a curious young mermaid, embarks on a journey filled with wonder, friendship, and the discovery of true love.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.