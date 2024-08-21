Fort Bend Women's Center presents Healing & Hope Luncheon

The Fort Bend Women's Center will present the 7th Annual Healing & Hope Luncheon featuring survivor and advocate, Debra Newell.

Newell is a businessperson and the central figure in the true crime story that gained widespread attention through the Wondery podcast and Bravo television series, Dirty John. Season one of the series delves into the harrowing journey of how a simple online encounter blossomed into a tumultuous romance with John Meehan, a man who posed as a successful anesthesiologist.

The podcast and subsequent television adaptation for Netflix provided a platform for Newell to share her story and raise awareness about the importance of recognizing and escaping from toxic relationships. She is the author of the book Surviving Dirty John, and has also appeared in the documentaries Dirty John, The Dirty Truth and Evil Lives Here.

