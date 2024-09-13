Fort Bend County Libraries presents Shakespeare-by-the-Book Festival: Twelfth Night

Fort Bend County Libraries presents the return of the Shakespeare-by-the-Book Festivalas part of FBCL’s On Stage at the George series.

The event will feature live theatrical performances of William Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night, a romantic comedy with a 1980s twist. A retro romp of mistaken identities and happy endings, Twelfth Night is packed with mix-ups, disguises, and romantic shenanigans.

Seating in the outdoor theater is concrete, so theatergoers are encouraged to bring stadium seats or cushions. Beach and lawn chairs will be allowed only in two designated rows of the amphitheater, and space is available strictly on a first-come, first-served basis. Glass bottles and alcoholic beverages are not permitted.