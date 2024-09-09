Fort Bend County Libraries presents Ballet Folklorico

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Ballet Folklorico Herencia Mexicana de Houston

Fort Bend County Libraries will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with a festive performance by Ballet Folklorico Herencia Mexicana de Houston.

A cultural institution dedicated to preserving and promoting Mexican folkloric dance, Ballet Folklorico Herencia Mexicana de Houston will put on a performance that showcases the vestuario (or costumes) and dances from the Avasteca region of Mexico, along with the state of Jalisco. Guests can enjoy traditional Mexican dance and music and stay afterwards for pictures and Q&A with the performers.

WHEN

WHERE

Fort Bend County Libraries - George Memorial Library
1001 Golfview Dr, Richmond, TX 77469, USA
https://bit.ly/On-Stage-At-George

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

