Flatland Gallery presents Jonathan Borthwick: "Scratch" opening reception

Image courtesy of Jonathan Borthwick

Flatland Gallery will present "Scratch," a solo exhibition by British-born cartoonist Jonathan Borthwick. Borthwick will unveil a collection of satirical cartoons that he has been refining for the last eight years.

Borthwick's cartoons delve into the political and social climate of contemporary America, offering a satirical lens on a culture that often feels foreign to him. Entirely self-taught, his minimalist style and biting humor are reminiscent of British cartoons from the 1960s to the 1980s, while addressing modern-day issues with wit and irony.

The exhibition will remain on display through December 6.

WHEN

WHERE

Flatland Gallery
1709 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77098, USA
https://www.instagram.com/flatlandgalleryhtx/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

