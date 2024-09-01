Et Voila Theatre presents Toc Toc

Created at the Théâtre du Palais Royal in Paris in 2005, the comedy Toc Toc was written by Laurent Baffie.

Six patients with six different obsessive-compulsive disorders meet in the waiting room of Dr Stern, a specialist in the treatment of OCD. The internationally renowned neuro-psychiatrist only consults in France once every two or three years, and never sees the same patient twice. But the doctor’s plane is stuck in Frankfurt. To pass the time, Fred, Sandie, Blanche, Marie, Lili and Bob get to know each other and share their stories and their respective conditions. The final result is some real therapy, along with a lot of bickering and humor along the way.

Toc Toc is a light, funny play that tries to dispel all the preconceptions about OCD sufferers. It will be performed in French with English subtitles. This play is appropriate for high school audiences and adults due to language.