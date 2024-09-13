ECHO Orchestra, Fly Dance Company, and The Outspoken Bean present Classical Meets Hip-Hop

Photo by Friedhelm Luening

The Energy Corridor of Houston Orchestra (ECHO Orchestra) teams up with Houston’s own Fly Dance Company and The Outspoken Bean for a Classical meets Hip-Hop performance.

The program includes Intermezzo from La Boda de Luis Alonso; Camille Saint-Saëns's Bacchanale with Fly Dance Company; Camille Saint-Saëns's Danse Macabre with Fly Dance Company and Outspoken Bean; Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite "Morning" with Fly Dance Company and Outspoken Bean; Arturo Márquez's Conga del Fuego with Fly Dance Company, and Georges Hüe’s Fantasie, featuring Vanessa Chen.

WHEN

WHERE

Strake Jesuit College Preparatory
8900 Bellaire Blvd, Houston, TX 77036, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/echo-orchestra-and-fly-dance-company-present-breakin-classical-tickets-950048499637?aff=oddtdtcreator

TICKET INFO

$25-$50; free for kids 12 and under.

