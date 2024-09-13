ECHO Orchestra, Fly Dance Company, and The Outspoken Bean present Classical Meets Hip-Hop

The Energy Corridor of Houston Orchestra (ECHO Orchestra) teams up with Houston’s own Fly Dance Company and The Outspoken Bean for a Classical meets Hip-Hop performance.
The program includes Intermezzo from La Boda de Luis Alonso; Camille Saint-Saëns's Bacchanale with Fly Dance Company; Camille Saint-Saëns's Danse Macabre with Fly Dance Company and Outspoken Bean; Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite "Morning" with Fly Dance Company and Outspoken Bean; Arturo Márquez's Conga del Fuego with Fly Dance Company, and Georges Hüe’s Fantasie, featuring Vanessa Chen.
The Energy Corridor of Houston Orchestra (ECHO Orchestra) teams up with Houston’s own Fly Dance Company and The Outspoken Bean for a Classical meets Hip-Hop performance.
The program includes Intermezzo from La Boda de Luis Alonso; Camille Saint-Saëns's Bacchanale with Fly Dance Company; Camille Saint-Saëns's Danse Macabre with Fly Dance Company and Outspoken Bean; Edvard Grieg Peer Gynt Suite "Morning" with Fly Dance Company and Outspoken Bean; Arturo Márquez's Conga del Fuego with Fly Dance Company, and Georges Hüe’s Fantasie, featuring Vanessa Chen.
WHEN
WHERE
TICKET INFO
$25-$50; free for kids 12 and under.