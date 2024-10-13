East Montrose Home Tour

The East Montrose Civic Association will host its 14th Biennial Home Tour and Art Walk, highlighting five houses with original build dates ranging from the early 1900s. Tour goers can get a glimpse of how the architecture has been transformed over the years, with results of thoughtful renovations that are characteristic of this eclectic neighborhood.

Guests can also visit the working studios of local artists, all within comfortable strolling distance, learning where artists get their inspiration and see where and how their crafts come to life.

Local restaurants Midtown Bar & Grill, Xiaolong Dumpling, Fusion Eats and Boheme will offer tastings to guests.