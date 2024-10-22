Downtown Houston+ presents Dia de Los Muertos Weekend Celebration

Downtown Houston+ will present the Día de los Muertos Weekend Celebration at Trebly Park, a two-day event that will feature a family movie night, the unveiling of a Community Ofrenda, and a festive Día de los Muertos Mercado, all honoring the rich cultural traditions of the beloved Mexican holiday.

The communal altar will remain in the park through November 3, inviting visitors to bring photos of loved ones and pets to place on the Ofrenda in their honor. The Mercado will feature a variety of handcrafted items, such as traditional masks, ceramics, and colorful papel picado. In addition, guests can enjoy live performances of traditional Mexican folk songs.