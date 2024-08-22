DiverseWorks presents "River on Fire" opening reception

DiverseWorks will present "River on Fire," an exhibition and symposium that explores artists' responses to the impacts and effects of environmental crisis and climate change.

The multidisciplinary exhibition showcases the work of 14 artists who respond to environmental crises and climate change. Featured artists include Carolina Aranibar-Fernández (San Francisco, CA), Brandon Ballengée (New Orleans, LA), Alana Bartol (Calgary, Alberta, Canada), Christina Battle (Edmonton, Alberta, Canada), Hannah Chalew (New Orleans, LA), Lili Chin (New York, NY), Willow Naomi Curry (Houston, TX), Morel Doucet (Miami, FL), Heather L. Johnson (Houston, TX), Ayanna Jolivet Mccloud (Houston, TX), Laura Napier (Ann Arbor, MI), Joe Robles IV (Pasadena, TX), Manuel Alejandro Rodríguez-Delgado (Roswell, NM/Puerto Rico), and Zuyva Sevilla (Albuquerque, NM)

The artists bring attention to pressing ecological issues. Through artistic research and lived experience, they highlight the unique environmental challenges facing local, regional, and national landscapes. Curated by Ashley DeHoyos Sauder, the exhibition draws inspiration from a long history of environmental activism related to river fires across the nation - events that have significantly shaped understandings of ecological preservation and environmental advocacy.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 16.