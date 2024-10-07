Dance Source Houston presents Mind the Gap XXXI

Photo courtesy of Dance Source Houston

Dance Source Houston will present the 31st edition of Mind The Gap, continuing the organization’s 20th anniversary season. This program will feature works by local dancemakers like Bronte Hopkins, Ekta Popat (Storytellers School of Dance), Tessa Salomone, Emalie Vann Thok (Museum H Studios), and Jamie Williams. Audiences will experience a range of dance forms including contemporary, Kathak, and Khmer.

Mind The Gap is a collaboration between Dance Source Houston and Midtown Arts & Theater Center Houston providing choreographers with a performance platform and the opportunity to expand production, marketing, and audience development capacities.

WHEN

WHERE

MATCH - Midtown Arts and Theater Center Houston
3400 Main St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://matchouston.org/events/2024/mind-gap-xxxi

TICKET INFO

$15-$35

