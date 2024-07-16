Dance of Asian America presents Asia To The World, which will explore the wonders of Asia through the art of dance. With so many diverse cultures, colors and dance styles, this show will be a treat for the senses. Dance of Asian America’s goal is to promote and preserve the rich cultural heritage of China through authentic Chinese dance. In doing so, the company sustains traditions, builds international ties, educates Houstonians in cross-cultural understanding, and fosters new generations of professional artists.