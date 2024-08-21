DACAMERA presents Spanish Harlem Orchestra

eventdetail
DACAMERA

Spanish Harlem Orchestra, the three-time Grammy Award-winning salsa and Latin jazz band, sets the gold standard for excellence in authentic, New York-style salsa. With a respect for the music’s storied history, the ensemble’s 13 world-class instrumentalists and vocalists come together to create an unparalleled musical experience.

WHEN

WHERE

Wortham Theater Center
501 Texas Ave, Houston, TX 77002, USA
https://www.dacamera.com/2024-2025-season-concerts/spanish-harlem-orchestra-2/

TICKET INFO

$51 and up.

