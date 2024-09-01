DACAMERA presents Meta4 Quartet

Meta4 returns to DACAMERA with a dynamic program of vivid musical contrasts. DACAMERA’s dear friend, the great Finnish composer Kaija Saariaho (1952-2023), is remembered with a performance of her second quartet, Terra Memoria; composed “for those departed,” the work is deeply moving in its hypnotic exploration of memory, loss and transformation. Shostakovich’s Quartet No. 4 is a response to the tragedies of the Second World War. The work was withheld from public performance until after Stalin’s death — the composer’s searing personal message is encoded in this powerful musical work. The program concludes with Ravel’s colorful quartet– eagerly embraced by listeners since its first performance in 1904, promising a dazzling and brilliant finale to the evening.