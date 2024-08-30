DACAMERA presents Merz Trio: Night Songs

Merz Trio – winners of the Naumburg, Concert Artists Guild, Fischoff and Chesapeake Competitions – are known for their inventive programming. Beginning with the 12th century chants spun by Hildegard von Bingen in her solitary monastic cell, explore melody sung into and for the night, weaving together a musical conversation that joins the voices of Purcell, Schumann, Alma Mahler, Brahms and Zemlinsky, and into the 20th century with Thelonious Monk’s poignantly lonely ode to a dark hour.