DACAMERA presents Emi Ferguson, Flute, Immanuel Wilkins Quartet, and Ruckus

Photo courtesy of Immanuel Wilkins Quartet

The shape-shifting baroque ensemble Ruckus and flutist Emi Ferguson are back, joined by one of jazz’s young leading lights, the inventive saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, for music of Telemann and George Lewis, and the world premiere of Roscoe Mitchell’s Metropolis Trilogy.

The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
800 Bagby St, Houston, TX 77002, USA
$46-$76

