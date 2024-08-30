DACAMERA presents Emi Ferguson, Flute, Immanuel Wilkins Quartet, and Ruckus
Photo courtesy of Immanuel Wilkins Quartet
The shape-shifting baroque ensemble Ruckus and flutist Emi Ferguson are back, joined by one of jazz’s young leading lights, the inventive saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, for music of Telemann and George Lewis, and the world premiere of Roscoe Mitchell’s Metropolis Trilogy.
