DACAMERA presents Brad Mehldau, Christian McBride, and Marcus Gilmore

One of the most lyrical and intimate voices of contemporary jazz piano, Brad Mehldau has forged a unique path, which embodies the essence of jazz exploration, classical romanticism and pop allure. His forays into melding musical idioms, in both trio and solo settings, has seen re-workings of songs by The Beatles, Cole Porter, Radiohead, Paul Simon, George Gershwin and Nick Drake; alongside the ever evolving breadth of his own significant catalog of original compositions.

Mehldau’s new trio includes seven-time Grammy Award-winning bassist Christian McBride and Grammy Award-winning drummer Marcus Gilmore, best known for his work with Chick Corea, Vijay Iyer, and Pat Metheny.