Czech Center Museum Houston presents "From the Czech Silver Thaler to the American Dollar" opening day

"From the Czech Silver Thaler to the American Dollar" is an exhibition held by the Museum of East Bohemia in conjunction with the University of Pardubice at the CCMH to present the 500 year “family history” of the dollar currency.

The exhibition presents the emergence and development of thaler (tolar) currencies in 16th-century Europe – starting with the large silver coins minted in Jáchymov (Joachimsthal) in 1520, which were known as Joachimsthalers or just thalers (after the town’s German name) – a name which eventually came to refer to all coins of this general type.

The exhibition explains why the word ‘dollar’ was used for the newly created U.S. currency in the late 18th century, as well as tracing how the historical development of these coins (which continues up to the present day) has been connected with Bohemia’s former mineral wealth.

It will remain on display through October 31.