CultureMap Houston presents The Tailgate

Photo by Marco Torres / @MarcoFromHouston

CultureMap and SportsMap will present The Tailgate, an all-out celebration of Houston sports and the fans that cheer them on.

In Houston, tailgating is more than a party in a parking lot — it’s a lifestyle. This evening of food and fun combines the best parts of tailgating with the cool vibe you've come to expect of a CultureMap event.

Guests can savor sports-inspired bites from favorite restaurants, sip on premium cocktails, bid on memorabilia from Texas legends, and enjoy plenty of game-day fun. They can also learn about local sports-centric nonprofits.

WHEN

WHERE

8th Wonder Brewery + Cannabis
2202 Dallas St, Houston, TX 77003, USA
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-tailgate-culturemap-houston-tickets-991324035877?aff=CMeditorial

TICKET INFO

$35-$60

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.