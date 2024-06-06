Cultural Center - Our Texas presents Irina Zamotorina: "Journey Through Color" opening reception

Cultural Center - Our Texas will present “Journey Through Color,” a new art exhibition showcasing oil pastel works of locally acclaimed artist Irina Zamotorina.

Known for her mastery of the oil pastel technique, Zamotorina brings a unique vision to life on paper, weaving together rich textures and colors to create compositions that are as mesmerizing as they are thought-provoking. From lush, dreamlike landscapes to bold still lives, full of light and multicolored harmony, each artwork invites viewers to lose themselves in a symphony of color and form.

Most landscapes depict the beauty of Texas nature – the expanses of the prairies, the power weather phenomena, the charm of the forested areas of our neighborhoods.

The exhibition will be on view through July 31.