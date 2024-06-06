Quantcast

Cultural Center - Our Texas presents Irina Zamotorina: "Journey Through Color" opening reception

Image courtesy of Irina Zamotorina

Cultural Center - Our Texas will present “Journey Through Color,” a new art exhibition showcasing oil pastel works of locally acclaimed artist Irina Zamotorina.

Known for her mastery of the oil pastel technique, Zamotorina brings a unique vision to life on paper, weaving together rich textures and colors to create compositions that are as mesmerizing as they are thought-provoking. From lush, dreamlike landscapes to bold still lives, full of light and multicolored harmony, each artwork invites viewers to lose themselves in a symphony of color and form.

Most landscapes depict the beauty of Texas nature – the expanses of the prairies, the power weather phenomena, the charm of the forested areas of our neighborhoods.

The exhibition will be on view through July 31.

WHEN

WHERE

Cultural Center - Our Texas
2337 Bissonnet St, Houston, TX 77005, USA
https://ourtx.org/events/art-exhibit-journey-through-color/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

