Cothren Contemporary presents Historias Intrinsecas/ Essential Histories: A Hispanic Heritage Art Celebration

Cothren Contemporary will present the opening of "Historias Intrinsecas/Essential Histories." The celebration of Hispanic Heritage and LatinX Art and Culture features works by Houston-based Salvadorena-Americana artist Geraldina Interiano Wise, and East End native ChicanX artist Henry G. Sanchez. The opening will feature LALO tequila cocktails and communidad.

