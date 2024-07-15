Cone Man Running Productions presents Office Hours

WHEN
The comedy Office Hours looks at a dizzying day in the city through the lives of a chaotic group of characters in six different offices. From a domineering mother and hen-pecked father to a neurotic figure skater, sex-starved therapist, down-and-out film director, one-armed man, and an overweight athlete, their separate stories hilariously intertwine to create a web of connections that none of them realize.
The cast will be made up entirely of Houston's legal community: judges, attorneys, law students, and law clerks.
$15-$25