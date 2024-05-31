Community Artists' Collective presents Legacy Project and Black Stereo opening reception

Community Artists’ Collective, Community Music Center of Houston, and Hogan Brown Gallery will present the annual Legacy Project, a month-long celebration of Black Music Month. The Legacy Project honors local and national individuals' contributions to music.
“BLACK STEREO” is a collaboration between artist Tierney Malone, Community Artists’ Collective, and Community Music Center of Houston. After the reception, music of the Third Ward will be performed by H-Town Orchestra.
June is Black Music Month, celebrating the contributions of African American musicians, composers, singers and songwriters in American culture.
Admission is free.