Community Artists' Collective presents Legacy Project and Black Stereo opening reception

Image courtesy of Tierney Malone

Community Artists’ Collective, Community Music Center of Houston, and Hogan Brown Gallery will present the annual Legacy Project, a month-long celebration of Black Music Month. The Legacy Project honors local and national individuals' contributions to music.

“BLACK STEREO” is a collaboration between artist Tierney Malone, Community Artists’ Collective, and Community Music Center of Houston. After the reception, music of the Third Ward will be performed by H-Town Orchestra.

June is Black Music Month, celebrating the contributions of African American musicians, composers, singers and songwriters in American culture.

WHEN

WHERE

Eldorado Ballroom
2310 Elgin St, Houston, TX 77004, USA
https://cmchouston.org/legacyproject

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.