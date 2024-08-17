Community Artists’ Collective presents FestEve!

The Community Artists’ Collective will celebrate its 37-year history of serving the arts and cultural community with FestEve! The evening begins with a VIP reception, featuring works of art, performing artists, silent and live auctions, dinner, and refreshments.

Former Mayor Sylvester Turner is honorary chair of the event, and H-E-B’s Winell Herron and artist Ann Johnson are co-chairs.

Three contributors to the arts in Houston will be honored at the event: Robbie Lee, certified art appraiser and founder and owner of the former Black Heritage Gallery; Artist Patron of the Year; Kristi Rangel, self-taught, multi-disciplinary artist and curator of the “Witness Series,” Artist in Action; and Jan West, co-chair of The Collective’s Advisory Council and assistant director in Multicultural Community Relations in Public Affairs at Rice University, the CAC Beverly Harmon Service Award.