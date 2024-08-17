Community Artists’ Collective presents FestEve!

The Community Artists’ Collective will celebrate its 37-year history of serving the arts and cultural community with FestEve! The evening begins with a VIP reception, featuring works of art, performing artists, silent and live auctions, dinner, and refreshments.
Former Mayor Sylvester Turner is honorary chair of the event, and H-E-B’s Winell Herron and artist Ann Johnson are co-chairs.
Three contributors to the arts in Houston will be honored at the event: Robbie Lee, certified art appraiser and founder and owner of the former Black Heritage Gallery; Artist Patron of the Year; Kristi Rangel, self-taught, multi-disciplinary artist and curator of the “Witness Series,” Artist in Action; and Jan West, co-chair of The Collective’s Advisory Council and assistant director in Multicultural Community Relations in Public Affairs at Rice University, the CAC Beverly Harmon Service Award.
The Community Artists’ Collective will celebrate its 37-year history of serving the arts and cultural community with FestEve! The evening begins with a VIP reception, featuring works of art, performing artists, silent and live auctions, dinner, and refreshments.
Former Mayor Sylvester Turner is honorary chair of the event, and H-E-B’s Winell Herron and artist Ann Johnson are co-chairs.
Three contributors to the arts in Houston will be honored at the event: Robbie Lee, certified art appraiser and founder and owner of the former Black Heritage Gallery; Artist Patron of the Year; Kristi Rangel, self-taught, multi-disciplinary artist and curator of the “Witness Series,” Artist in Action; and Jan West, co-chair of The Collective’s Advisory Council and assistant director in Multicultural Community Relations in Public Affairs at Rice University, the CAC Beverly Harmon Service Award.