Color Factory presents Haunted Hues

Color Factory’s vibrant halls will welcome the hues of Halloween in this limited-time, family-friendly experience. Ghoulish giveaways, spellbinding photo ops, seasonal treats (no tricks!), and a new scavenger hunt will show visitors a frighteningly fun time.
WHEN
WHERE
Color Factory Houston
3303 Kirby Dr, Houston, TX 77098, USA
https://www.colorfactory.co/houston
TICKET INFO
Starting at $29
