Color Factory presents Haunted Hues

Color Factory’s vibrant halls will welcome the hues of Halloween in this limited-time, family-friendly experience. Ghoulish giveaways, spellbinding photo ops, seasonal treats (no tricks!), and a new scavenger hunt will show visitors a frighteningly fun time.

Color Factory’s vibrant halls will welcome the hues of Halloween in this limited-time, family-friendly experience. Ghoulish giveaways, spellbinding photo ops, seasonal treats (no tricks!), and a new scavenger hunt will show visitors a frighteningly fun time.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.