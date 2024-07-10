Collaborative for Children presents Building Blocks Luncheon

Collaborative for Children will host its annual fundraising luncheon, where supporters can enjoy inspiring stories from the nonprofit’s Centers of Excellence and opportunities to learn about the crucial need for early childhood education in Houston.

Collaborative for Children believes every child deserves high-quality early childhood education and access to innovative early learning opportunities that foster critical 21st-century skills. For over 35 years, they have provided families and educators with business resources and programming to help children ages 0 to 5 achieve school readiness.