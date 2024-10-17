ClayHouston presents "Formative Narratives" opening day

In celebration of 20 years as an organization, "Formative Narratives" showcases individuals who help shape ClayHouston in the past, present, and into the future.

As clay is shaped, it shapes the maker. This malleable material connects creators from diverse backgrounds, forging bonds that make ClayHouston the community it is today. This exhibition showcases objects that encapsulate moments in time displaying the marks of makers, decisions pondered over, and lessons learned; with each narrative form, we honor their place in our formative narrative.

The ClayHouston annual Members’ non-juried show includes diverse works from current ClayHouston members who reside in and around the Houston area. Ranging from sculptural to functional ceramics, this showcase represents artists from varying levels.

The exhibition will remain on display through November 30.