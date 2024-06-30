City Place presents Hot Nights, Cool Grooves

At the new summer concert experience: Hot Nights, Cool Grooves, guests will enjoy a picturesque setting overlooking waterfront City Place Park and a showcase of regional musical artists from a variety of genres. The evenings, each featuring back-to-back sets, will include an assortment of pop-ups like food trucks with items for purchase, fruit samples from The Peach Truck, beer giveaways from Houston-based Saint Arnold Brewing Company, free candy from Sour Strips (July 6 iteration only), photo opportunities, event swag giveaways, and more.