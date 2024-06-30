Quantcast

City Place presents Hot Nights, Cool Grooves

Photo courtesy of City Place

At the new summer concert experience: Hot Nights, Cool Grooves, guests will enjoy a picturesque setting overlooking waterfront City Place Park and a showcase of regional musical artists from a variety of genres. The evenings, each featuring back-to-back sets, will include an assortment of pop-ups like food trucks with items for purchase, fruit samples from The Peach Truck, beer giveaways from Houston-based Saint Arnold Brewing Company, free candy from Sour Strips (July 6 iteration only), photo opportunities, event swag giveaways, and more.

WHEN

WHERE

City Place
1700 City Plaza Dr, Spring, TX 77389, USA
TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.