City Place presents Dia de los Muertos

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of City Place

City Place will present its fourth annual Dia de los Muertos celebration. The weekend kicks off on November 1 with a free Pix on the Plaza screening of Coco, about a young musician on a journey to unlock the story behind his family history. The alfresco movie night includes complimentary popcorn, while supplies last. Low-profile chairs, hand-held coolers and blankets are welcome.

On November 2, a ceremonial altar will be unveiled for the community to recognize their dearly departed loved ones. Guests can shop at the open-air Mercado, where a variety of curated vendors and artisans will showcase an assortment of upscale accessories, art, jewelry, clothing, handcrafted ornaments, and more.

Hands-on craft stations will allow guests to create flower crowns, pinatas, and papel picado (traditional decorative folk art). Visitors will also enjoy activities such as face painting and a loteria, a popular Mexican game of chance. Food trucks will be onsite with various offerings. Lively performances will take center stage with a headline show from Bidi Bidi Banda, Austin’s first all-star Selena Tribute band, in addition to traditional mariachis and pop-up dance performances.

City Place will present its fourth annual Dia de los Muertos celebration. The weekend kicks off on November 1 with a free Pix on the Plaza screening of Coco, about a young musician on a journey to unlock the story behind his family history. The alfresco movie night includes complimentary popcorn, while supplies last. Low-profile chairs, hand-held coolers and blankets are welcome.

On November 2, a ceremonial altar will be unveiled for the community to recognize their dearly departed loved ones. Guests can shop at the open-air Mercado, where a variety of curated vendors and artisans will showcase an assortment of upscale accessories, art, jewelry, clothing, handcrafted ornaments, and more.

Hands-on craft stations will allow guests to create flower crowns, pinatas, and papel picado (traditional decorative folk art). Visitors will also enjoy activities such as face painting and a loteria, a popular Mexican game of chance. Food trucks will be onsite with various offerings. Lively performances will take center stage with a headline show from Bidi Bidi Banda, Austin’s first all-star Selena Tribute band, in addition to traditional mariachis and pop-up dance performances.

WHEN

WHERE

City Place, Spring TX
1250 Lake Plaza Dr, Spring, TX 77389, USA
https://cityplacenow.com/events/dia-de-los-muertos-festival-11-2/

TICKET INFO

Admission is free.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.