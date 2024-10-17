City Place presents Dia de los Muertos

City Place will present its fourth annual Dia de los Muertos celebration. The weekend kicks off on November 1 with a free Pix on the Plaza screening of Coco, about a young musician on a journey to unlock the story behind his family history. The alfresco movie night includes complimentary popcorn, while supplies last. Low-profile chairs, hand-held coolers and blankets are welcome.

On November 2, a ceremonial altar will be unveiled for the community to recognize their dearly departed loved ones. Guests can shop at the open-air Mercado, where a variety of curated vendors and artisans will showcase an assortment of upscale accessories, art, jewelry, clothing, handcrafted ornaments, and more.

Hands-on craft stations will allow guests to create flower crowns, pinatas, and papel picado (traditional decorative folk art). Visitors will also enjoy activities such as face painting and a loteria, a popular Mexican game of chance. Food trucks will be onsite with various offerings. Lively performances will take center stage with a headline show from Bidi Bidi Banda, Austin’s first all-star Selena Tribute band, in addition to traditional mariachis and pop-up dance performances.