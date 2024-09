To celebrate VOCES8’s first 20 years of a cappella music, they will perform a specially selected program of favorites from 16th- to the 21st-century composers, including Orlando di Lasso, Thomas Weelkes, Orlando Gibbons, Felix Mendelssohn, Edward Elgar, Sergei Rachmaninoff, George Gershwin, Nat King Cole, Otis Blackwell, Paul Simon, Marvin Hamlisch, Don McLean, Ben Folds, Kate Rusby, Caroline Shaw, and Jake Runestad.

