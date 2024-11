Buffalo Bayou Partnership presents Tinsel Trek, led by Laura Conely, founder of Urban Paths. Participants will walk through the paths of Buffalo Bayou Park and explore downtown’s new holiday lights.

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.