Buffalo Bayou Partnership presents Japhet Creek Park Opening Celebration
eventdetail
Photo by Nicki Evans
Buffalo Bayou Partnership will present an opening celebration for Japhet Creek Park. The newly completed neighborhood park is on Japhet Creek, a historic Buffalo Bayou tributary in Houston’s Fifth Ward. The event will feature zydeco music, activities, food, and more.
Buffalo Bayou Partnership will present an opening celebration for Japhet Creek Park. The newly completed neighborhood park is on Japhet Creek, a historic Buffalo Bayou tributary in Houston’s Fifth Ward. The event will feature zydeco music, activities, food, and more.