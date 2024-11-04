Buffalo Bayou Partnership presents Holiday Boat Cruise

Buffalo Bayou Partnership will celebrate the season with a festive holiday cruise along Buffalo Bayou. Guests can experience the downtown skyline from the water aboard the holiday-themed pontoon boat, adorned with wintry decorations.

As a special treat this year, historic Allen’s Landing will also shine brightly with luminous lights.

The last two weekends, December 20-29, boat tour guests will also experience an up-close view of the new Snow Glow on the Bayou winter installation, organized by Downtown Houston+.

Snow Glow transforms historic Allen’s Landing area into a winter wonderland, complete with video and light projections on surrounding infrastructure and a large water screen along the bayou’s banks.