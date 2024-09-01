Bridgeland presents Veterans Fun Run/Walk For Heroes

Since 2016, Bridgeland’s yearly Fun Run/Walk for Heroes has been hosted by The Bridgeland Community Supports Veterans Inc. The community group has worked to support resident and area veterans and to honor the service of current and former military men and women – all of whom are heroes.

Participants can choose from a timed 10K run or 5K run or walk, both beginning at 8 am. A children’s 1K run around a portion of Lake Bridgeland will begin at 9 a.m. Encouraging young families to participate, the children's walk is the only race open to strollers and wagons. Booth vendors, entertainment, and plenty of activities for children will also be available.

Walk-up registrants will incur an additional fee. Bridgeland’s Veterans Fun Run/Walk for Heroes is a rain or shine event.