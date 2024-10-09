Breakthrough T1D Annual Walk

The Breakthrough T1D Walk is a nationwide movement where hundreds of thousands rally to transform the future for those with type 1 diabetes. The Breakthrough T1D Walk is the Houston community’s chance to support research and make a real difference for the T1D community.

Participants will walk over two miles to help fund life-changing research for the millions of children, adults and families affected by T1D.

The family-friendly day of entertainment includes a DJ, a kids zone, petting zoo, active inflatables, bracelet making, Floyd’s Barbershop providing hair paints, bubble soccer, face painting, balloon artist, and more. The Houston Texans cheerleaders and Toro will also join in the fun.

Following the walk, an award ceremony will take place where teams with the highest donation will receive a traveling disco ball trophy to hold until the following year’s event.