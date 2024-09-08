Atlas Scholars presents Sunday for Scholars

Photo by Nathan Lindstrom Photography

Atlas Scholars presents Sunday for Scholars, an afternoon of cocktails, gourmet hors d'oeuvres, exclusive auction items, and a polo match.

Attendees will help shape the future of Houston’s most motivated students, providing essential scholarships, internships, and mentorship opportunities. Atlas Scholars is dedicated to empowering the next generation of leaders through immersive experiences and professional growth.

The funds raised will provide the resources these young individuals need as they embark on their career journeys.

WHEN

WHERE

Houston Polo Club
8552 Memorial Dr, Houston, TX 77024, USA
https://atlasscholars.networkforgood.com/

TICKET INFO

$250
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.